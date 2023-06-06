PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Attorneys for Delaware’s largest county and three police officers are asking a federal judge to rule in their favor in a lawsuit stemming from a fatal police shooting in 2021. The family of Lymond Moses is suing New Castle County and the officers for wrongful death and excessive force. Defense attorney argued Tuesday that the county and the officers are not liable for any wrongdoing and that Moses’ own actions led to his death in January 2021. A report commissioned by the Delaware attorney general’s office concluded that the officers were justified in using deadly force in shooting at Moses as he drove a vehicle at them.

