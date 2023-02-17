By Jermaine Ong

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Del Mar Union School District board member was among 213 people arrested in a human trafficking operation in Florida, authorities announced Thursday.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office documents obtained by ABC 10News show 60-year-old Scott Wooden was arrested during an undercover operation dubbed “Operation Traffic Stop” on Feb. 11 in Polk County, Florida.

According to the documents, an undercover detective was contacted by Wooden via an escort ad posted on an online service.

Through text messages and phone conversations, Wooden and the undercover detective made arrangements to meet at a location “for either $50 for oral sex, $150 for oral and vaginal sex with a condom, or $200 for oral and vaginal sex without a condom,” the documents stated.

Wooden, per the documents, met the undercover detective and told the detective that “he wanted to have oral and vaginal sex without a condom and paid her $200 in cash.”

Authorities then took Wooden into custody without incident. Documents showed he was arrested for soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Wooden was released from Polk County Jail on Feb. 13 after he posted $500 bail, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a bio on the Del Mar Union School District website, Wooden is married and has two children.

“We want to inform you that the Del Mar Union School District received notification that Scott Wooden has resigned from the District’s Governing Board of Trustees effective immediately,” the district said in a statement to 10News Thursday afternoon.

“The Board is currently exploring options to fill the vacancy. We will keep the community informed as the District moves through this process.”

He has served as a board trustee since November 2010.

The district sent out the following statement earlier Thursday:

This morning the Del Mar Union School District learned of the arrest of Board Member Scott Wooden in Polk County, Florida on charges involving solicitation of prostitution. While we do not yet know all the details and circumstances of this incident, the allegations are shocking and extremely concerning.

The District is continuing to learn more about this incident as information becomes available, and the Board is exploring options for any related action with its attorneys. On behalf of the entire Board, you have our commitment that our Superintendent and all staff will continue to focus on our important work each day in support of the students of the Del Mar Union School District.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.