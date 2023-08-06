BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi airline has said it isn’t to blame for a bear’s escape from a crate aboard one of its planes in Dubai. Iraq’s prime minister has ordered the country’s transportation minister to conduct an investigation into the incident. A video circulating on social media showed the plane’s captain apologizing to passengers for a takeoff delay because of the bear being loose in the cargo hold. Iraqi Airways said in a statement Sunday that the plane’s crew worked with authorities in the United Arab Emirates, who dispatched specialists to sedate the animal and remove it from the plane.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.