ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says most of its workers will get a 5% pay raise in April. The airline said Tuesday it will also increase the amount of money available for merit raises. The pay hikes are for non-union employees including flight attendants, who have been the target of several close organizing campaigns by unions. The raises are smaller per year than ones that Delta’s union pilots are expected to vote on in a few weeks. Pilots will decide whether to ratify raises of more than 30% over four years.