A survey of 24 democratic countries by the Pew Research Center has found that while representative democracy remains a favorite system of governance around the globe, its appeal is slipping on the eve of elections worldwide. While a median of 77% of those surveyed said democracy was a “good” system of government, a median of 59% said they were dissatisfied with how democracy was working in their own country. The alternatives were seen as even worse. Only six opposition leaders received favorable reviews, and 42% of respondents said no political party in their country represented their viewpoint.

