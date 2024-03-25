CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic primary race for Cook County State’s Attorney remains too early to call as of Sunday evening. Clayton Harris III has cut Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead to slightly more than 2,000 votes out of 516,875 ballots counted – a margin of 0.39 percentage points. Harris has closed the gap significantly over the past several days of updates. More ballots are expected to be tabulated in the Cook County suburbs early this week. Additional ballots postmarked by Election Day may still arrive and be counted through April 2. Harris is an attorney with party backing. O’Neill Burke is a former appellate judge. The race is open because State’s Attorney Kim Foxx chose not to seek a third term.

