Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia announced on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“If there’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Parkinson’s Disease sucks. Today, on World Parkinson’s Day, I’m here to tell you that I’ve come to learn this firsthand. And that’s because I’ve learned that I, too, have Parkinson’s, or what some people call PD for short,” Wexton, 54, said in a video released by her office.

The congresswoman went on to say, “I’m doing well. I’ve got a positive attitude, and I’ve got the strong support of so many family, friends, and loved ones.”

“I’m working with my doctor on a treatment plan that addresses my symptoms, and I’ve been feeling good and staying strong.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

