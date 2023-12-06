WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting slightly more support among Democrats for his handling of the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It shows 59% of Democrats approve of Biden’s approach to the conflict, up from 50% in November. His latest rating is roughly equivalent to Democrats’ 57% approval rating for him on the issue in an August poll that was conducted well before the latest war began in October. The latest shift in public opinion occurred during a temporary truce that helped secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

