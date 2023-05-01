Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee will not seek a fourth term in office.
The 72-year-old Democrat made the announcement Monday. Inslee was first elected in 2012 and became only the second governer elected to three consecutive terms.
He made a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 on an environmental platform but gained little traction.
In a statement he touted what he described as accomplishments on climate policy, gun violence prevention and family leave benefits.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.