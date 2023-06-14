WASHINGTON (AP) — A survey finds Americans on the right and the left overwhelmingly agree on several core values but only a minority of each group believes the other side shares them. About nine in 10 Democrats and Republicans agree about the importance of values like compassion, personal responsibility and fairness. Only about a third of either party sees those values reflected on the other side. The findings reveal the depth of U.S. political polarization but also serve as a reminder of the country’s shared priorities. The poll was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago and the nonprofit organization Starts With Us, which focuses on ways to bridge America’s political divide.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.