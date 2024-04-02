TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrats hope that a ballot measure seeking to preserve abortion rights will put Florida back in play as the nation’s largest presidential swing state. On Monday, the state Supreme Court energized abortion rights proponents with two rulings: One paves the way for a six-week abortion ban and the other will give voters the opportunity to repeal the ban as they also cast their vote for president. While the battle over abortion has translated into electoral success for abortion rights advocates in other states, Florida Democrats have a history of turning opportunity into disappointment, leaving questions on how it will affect a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

