WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are trying to outflank Republicans and convince voters they can address problems at the U.S. border with Mexico as immigration has become a major issue in elections that will decide control of Congress. The shift in strategy from some Democrats, especially those running in battleground states, comes as the Biden administration has struggled to manage unprecedented numbers of migrants coming to the Southwest border. Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has led his party in repeatedly vilifying immigrants as “poisoning the blood” of the country. Democrats believe they can tout their own proposals for fixing the border, especially after Trump and Republican lawmakers rejected a bipartisan proposal on border security earlier this year.

