BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Germany for demonstrations against the far right, among them Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his foreign minister. The protests follow a report that extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including German citizens, if they took power. There were protests on Sunday in Potsdam, just outside Berlin, and at the Brandenburg Gate in the German capital. They followed a demonstration Saturday in the western city of Duisburg. A media outlet reported last week on the alleged far-right meeting in November, which it said was attended by figures from the extremist Identitarian Movement and from the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

