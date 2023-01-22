By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SEUNG MIN KIM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Democrats are expressing criticism of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president. And they’re disappointed that the White House hasn’t been more forthcoming with the public. The latest development came Saturday, when the president’s lawyer said that during a search Friday of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, the FBI found additional documents with classified markings and took possession of some of his handwritten notes. Second-ranking Democratic Dick Durbin says Biden should be “embarrassed by the situation.” And fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Sen. Joe Manchin says Biden “should have a lot of regrets. … You just might as well say, ‘Listen, it’s irresponsible.’”