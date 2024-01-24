We’ll slam some more moisture against cold air into tonight and bring another snow chance for late tonight and Thursday as temps drop a few more degrees. Mountains in the upper teens and 30’s in the valley tonight and 34 after snow kicks in for Thursday. Colder the rest of the week and dry, around freezing and 40’s by Monday.

Some flurries possible with fog and a few remaining showers

Clouds and 36 with a breezy picking up S/10-15

