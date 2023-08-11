By KPIX News Staff

SUNNYVALE, California (KPIX) — A dentist with an office in Sunnyvale was arrested following a child porn and peeping investigation, authorities said.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, a hidden camera was found inside a restroom of a dentist office located at 877 West Fremont Avenue suite C2 on July 27. Authorities said the victim took the camera to police and reported the incident.

Investigators determined that several victims were recorded using the restroom inside the dental office.

On Wednesday, officers executed search warrants at the dental office and at the suspect’s home in Santa Clara. The suspect, identified as Zaid Yousif Sharma, was arrested without incident.

During their search, police said they found digital media that showed additional victims captured by the hidden camera, including two juveniles.

Sharma was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts, including possession of child pornography and peeping. It was not known when Sharma would appear in court on the charges.

Police said Friday that they have notified the California Dental Board of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to reach Detective M. Hutchison of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.

