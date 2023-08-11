DENVER (AP) — An explosion caused a four-unit apartment building in Denver to partially collapse, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The Denver Fire Department said Friday that natural gas was the suspected cause, but officials continued to investigate Thursday evening’s blast. It left a pile of rubble on the building’s lawn and did not trigger a fire. Fire department spokesman John Chism says one man caught in the collapse crawled down the stairs and then up and over the rubble to get out.

