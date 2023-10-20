DENVER (AP) — Denver prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss a case against Marlon Wayans stemming from a luggage dispute with an airline employee. The Black actor and comedian says the employee targeted him because of his race. The city attorney’s office made the request in a court filing Friday. It comes a day after Wayans asked for the case to be dismissed. He accused prosecutors of perpetuating the discrimination he faced by continuing with the case. Prosecutors didn’t directly explain why prosecutors wanted the case dismissed. They only suggested that information gathered by Wayans’ lawyers about white passengers being allowed to violate the luggage limit played a role. One of Wayans’ lawyers says a judge has granted the request to dismiss the case.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.