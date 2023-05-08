JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi sheriff’s deputies already being investigated for possible civil rights violations after shooting a Black man are now being accused of attempting to sexually assault him. The allegations are contained in a letter that Michael Corey Jenkins’ attorney wrote to the Justice Department and provided a copy of to The Associated Press. Attorney Malik Shabazz is asking federal prosecutors to file civil rights charges against the Rankin County deputies and to open a broader investigation into what he calls the “unconstitutional customs and practices” of the entire sheriff’s department. Neither the sheriff’s office nor an attorney representing the office has responded to calls or an emailed list of questions about the allegations.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

