BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Just after 3 a.m. Saturday), Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) regarding a 16-year-old male being treated for a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrived and found the male had been brought to the ER by private vehicle and was expected to survive the injury.

Through interviews, deputies learned the shooting took place at a residence near 49th S. and 45th W. in Bonneville County and responded to the scene.

Deputies located and interviewed multiple people at the residence, learning a large party had been going on through the night where adults and juveniles were present. During the party, deputies learned the victim and a 19-year-old male were both handling a handgun which resulted in the 16-year-old victim being shot. The 19-year-old male had already left the scene but contacted deputies later that morning and is cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies believe alcohol and illegal drugs were being used at that location and were a factor in what caused the incident.

Deputies are continuing to investigate, and no further information is available at this time.