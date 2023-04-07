By KCCI Staff

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — According to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, an Ottumwa man posed as a massage therapist and assaulted someone.

Fifty-year-old Cory West of Ottumwa is a convicted sex offender.

According to a criminal complaint, West gave a massage to a woman last month at his home and inappropriately touched her.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that West’s criminal history “spans over several decades and several states.”

West was arrested and charged with sexual abuse.

West bonded out of the Wapello County Jail.

