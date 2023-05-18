BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of a $945,648 low-interest wastewater construction loan to the city of Grand View in Owyhee County.

The funding will be used for wastewater improvements that include installing a total containment lagoon, optimizing Cell #1, relining Cell #2, increasing dike and flood resiliency, and updating the collection system and lift main.

The loan from DEQ’s State Revolving Loan Fund, which is capitalized annually by grants from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, carries a simple 1.50% interest rate, and is payable over 30 years. The favorable loan terms represent a $517,694 savings to the community when compared to average costs for municipal general obligation debt issuances.