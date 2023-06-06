BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced Tuesday the award of $18,484,665 construction grants to four drinking water and wastewater systems.
These construction projects are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ in 2022.
“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure to ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones. That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quantity this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Governor Little said. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally but the investments we made in water and other infrastructure needs at the state level help relieve the burden on local government to cover costs of projects, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs.”
- Bayview Water and Sewer District – Bayview Water and Sewer District in Kootenai County was awarded $393,215 for supply and distribution improvements aligned with phase one of the system’s scope of work.
- City of Gooding – The city of Gooding in Gooding County was awarded $13,872,310 for wastewater system improvements to the nine lift stations, wastewater collection system, and force main piping. The lift station and collection system replacement include manhole replacements and collection system rehabilitation.
- City of Grand View – The city of Grand View in Owyhee County was awarded $2,354,352 for wastewater improvements including installing a total containment lagoon, optimizing Cell #1, relining Cell #2, improving dike and flood resiliency, and improving the collection system and lift main.
- Mud Lake and Terreton Water and Sewer District – Mud Lake and Terreton Water and Sewer District in Jefferson County was awarded $1,864,788 to begin phase one improvements consisting of the lining of lagoon cells one, three, and four, and lift station rehabilitation.
