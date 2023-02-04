BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $191,300 to six drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.

“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,” Governor Brad Little said.

The following facilities received funding: