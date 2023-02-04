BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $191,300 to six drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.
“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,” Governor Brad Little said.
The following facilities received funding:
- City of Ashton – The city of Ashton in Fremont County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by US Department of Agriculture (USDA) or the US Army Corps of Engineers.
- Aspen Hollow Homeowner’s Association, Inc. – Aspen Hollow Homeowner’s Association, Inc. in Blaine County was awarded $35,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $70,000, and the remaining $35,000 will be funded by Aspen Hollow Homeowner’s Association, Inc.
- Curley Creek Water Association – Curley Creek Water Association in Boundary County was awarded $17,800 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $35,600, and the remaining $17,800 will be funded by the USDA.
- Kingston Water District – Kingston Water District in Shoshone County was awarded $48,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $97,000, and the remaining $48,500 will be funded by Kingston Water District.
- City of Lava Hot Springs – The city of Lava Hot Springs in Bannock County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by the city.
- Sagle Valley Water and Sewer District – Sagle Valley Water and Sewer District in Bonner County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by Sagle Valley Water and Sewer District.