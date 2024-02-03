BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of a $267,500 to four drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades.
The funding was made available through Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative.
“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents—especially those in our rural communities—can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,”Idaho Governor Brad Little said.
- City of Horseshoe Bend – The city of Horseshoe Bend in Boise County was awarded $25,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $50,000, and the remaining $25,000 will be funded by the city.
- City of Marsing – The city of Marsing in Owyhee County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $80,000, and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by the city.
- City of Nampa – The city of Nampa in Canyon County was awarded $162,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $325,000, and the remaining $162,500 will be funded by the city.
- City of Tetonia – The city of Tetonia in Teton County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $80,000, and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by the city.
