BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $279,580 to seven drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades.
The funding is made possible through Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho plan.
“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,”Idaho Governor Brad Little said.
- City of Greenleaf – The city of Greenleaf in Canyon County was awarded $25,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $50,000, and the remaining $25,000 will be funded by the city.
- City of Hazelton – The city of Hazelton in Jerome County was awarded $17,450 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $34,900, and the remaining $17,450 will be funded by the city.
- City of Jerome – The city of Jerome in Jerome County was awarded $99,880 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $199,760, and the remaining $99,880 will be funded by the city.
- Kootenai-Ponderay Sewer District – Kootenai-Ponderay Sewer District in Bonner County was awarded $29,750 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $59,500, and the remaining $29,750 will be funded by the district.
- City of Richfield – The city of Richfield in Lincoln County was awarded $47,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $95,000, and the remaining $47,500 will be funded by the city.
- Skin Creek Water Association – Skin Creek Water Association in Boundary County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by the Association.
- West Side School District – West Side School District in Franklin County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by the district.
