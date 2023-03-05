BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $35,250,951 in construction grants to ten drinking water and wastewater systems.

These construction projects are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ in 2022.

“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure to ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones. That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quantity this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Governor Little said. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally but the investments we made in water and other infrastructure needs at the state level help relieve the burden on local government to cover costs of projects, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs,” Governor Little said.

The following entities received funding: