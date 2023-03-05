BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $35,250,951 in construction grants to ten drinking water and wastewater systems.
These construction projects are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ in 2022.
“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure to ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones. That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quantity this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Governor Little said. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally but the investments we made in water and other infrastructure needs at the state level help relieve the burden on local government to cover costs of projects, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs,” Governor Little said.
The following entities received funding:
- City of Aberdeen – The city of Aberdeen in Bingham County was awarded $5,828,297 to perform wastewater system improvements, including installing a floating media integrated fixed fill activated sludge system, a flow sand filter for tertiary filtration, and a screw press for solids dewatering; adding a new electrical generator; and upgrading the supervisory control and data acquisition system.
- City of Ashton – The city of Ashton in Fremont County was awarded $950,000 to construct a headworks building and replace the sewer lines.
- Bruneau Water and Sewer District – Bruneau Water and Sewer District in Owyhee County was awarded $2,553,092 to upgrade their existing lift station, reconstruct and install high-density polyethylene lining on the north and south lagoons, install a disinfection system and reuse pump station, and conduct site improvements, including adding a structural canopy and fencing, grading, and removing biosolids.
- City of Elk River – The city of Elk River in Clearwater County was awarded $3,034,208 to complete a closed-circuit television inspection, conduct collection surveying, improve the disinfection system, construct a new blower building, and remove biosolids.
- Garfield Bay Water and Sewer District – Garfield Bay Water and Sewer District in Bonner County was awarded $1,277,162 to upgrade five sewer lift stations, install lift station standby power, extend sewer collection lines, and develop an additional wastewater reuse irrigation area.
- City of Harrison – The city of Harrison in Kootenai County was awarded $6,567,348 to transition to application treatment, construct a new 4-inch parallel force main to the system’s wastewater treatment plant, upgrade the system’s existing parallel force main, and construct a new central lift station.
- City of McCammon – The city of McCammon in Bannock County was awarded $2,741,323 to install a new water tank, upsize the main transmission line, install water meters, replace undersized water lines, and replace fire hydrants.
- City of New Plymouth – The city of New Plymouth in Payette County was awarded $498,739 to line lagoon number 4 with a geomembrane lining system and conduct piping and control box improvements near lagoon number 4.
- City of Nezperce – The city of Nezperce in Lewis County was awarded $7,955,944 for the implementation of wastewater reuse facilities, including installing pump stations, storage facilities, and irrigation systems.
- City of Wilder – The city of Wilder in Canyon County was awarded $3,844,838 to aid in a variety of permitting efforts such as land acquisition, preliminary design, reuse permitting, and environmental determination.