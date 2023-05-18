ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is issuing a boil water order for Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision in Island Park, Idaho.

DEQ took water samples on May 17, 2023, at this public drinking water system as part of an investigation of water pressure and quality complaints. On May 18, 2023, DEQ received notification from the lab of E coli presence in the samples taken. E coli is an indicator that fecal contamination has occurred in the drinking water system. DEQ will continue to work with Island Park Water Company to resolve the situation.

Until further notice from DEQ, residents and businesses connected to the Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision water system are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming or to use bottled water.

