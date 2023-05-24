POST FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released an Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) preliminary draft permit to the city of Post Falls for preliminary review on May 18, 2023.

The facility has 10 days to review the preliminary draft permit and fact sheet for any errors and omissions that should be addressed before the public participation period. After the preliminary draft period has concluded, DEQ will revise the preliminary draft permit as needed, at which point it will soon become a draft permit for public review and comment.

DEQ will formally notify all necessary parties that the draft permit, fact sheet, and associated application have been posted on DEQ’s website for public review and comment, per the “Rules Regulating the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Program” (IDAPA 58.01.25.109).