POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is preparing a draft 401 water quality certification for the American Falls Hydroelectric Project – Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Docket No. P-2736.

The existing facility, located on the Snake River in Power County, Idaho, is filing for relicense. The current FERC license for the project was issued on March 31, 1975, (effective March 1, 1975) and expires on Feb. 28, 2025.

DEQ received a request on September 12, 2023, to certify that the American Falls Hydroelectric Project complies with state water quality standards. Under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, the project must be certified by the state within one year of receipt of the request before it can be licensed by FERC. DEQ has until September 12, 2024, to certify the project.

DEQ anticipates preparing a draft certification and will seek public comment once the draft is completed. To be notified of upcoming public comment opportunities, subscribe to DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page.