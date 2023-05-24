ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Idaho Falls Regional Office is requesting permission to sample private wells within the Ashton-Drummond Nitrate Priority Area, which is known to be impacted by elevated nitrates in groundwater.

DEQ’s priority will be to sample areas where aquifer flow directly contributes to local public drinking water sources. Nitrates in groundwater are a concern as elevated levels can prevent the body’s ability to use oxygen. Sensitive groups including infants under the age of six months are the most susceptible. The health-risk based federal drinking water standard for nitrate is 10 milligrams per liter.

This sampling effort, at no cost to the well owner, is designed to revisit sites sampled prior to 2010, include new locations, and update the nitrate concentration data in this region. The sampling outcomes will aid in understanding the primary sources of nitrates, continued development of agricultural best management practices, and decisions concerning future development in the area. Once results are obtained and analyzed, information will be provided to the private well owners to assist in protecting the quality of their well water.

If you are interested in participating, contact Destiny Locke, Idaho Falls Regional Office, at (208) 528-2650 or Destiny.Locke@deq.idaho.gov by June 12, 2023.