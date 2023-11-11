BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comment on a draft reuse permit renewal for the City of Georgetown.

The city operates a class I municipal collection and treatment system, three treatment lagoons, a winter storage lagoon, and a land application system in Bear Lake County, Idaho. The original system was constructed in 1978 and has a current treatment storage capacity is 2.51 million gallons. The facility is permitted for growing season application only, and there have been no major changes to the facility operations since the last permit was issued.

The city is applying to renew the reuse permit for five years. The draft reuse permit establishes monitoring requirements, limits on nutrient and hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the city was also required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The permit materials are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street, Boise, Idaho 83706), DEQ’s Pocatello Regional Office (444 Hospital Way #300 Pocatello, ID 83201), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Written comments will be accepted through Dec. 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. MDT. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Scott MacDonald

444 Hospital Way #300

Pocatello, ID 83201

scott.macdonald@deq.idaho.gov