BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit renewal for Eagle Farms, Inc.

Eagle Farms, Inc. operates an industrial recycled water facility in Bonneville County, Idaho, under reuse permit I-207-03. As part of the operation, the facility applies recycled water to 5.2 acres of irrigated agricultural land. The facility’s current permit expires on September 16, 2023, and the proposed draft permit would reauthorize operations for an additional six years.

The draft reuse permit establishes monitoring requirements, limits on nutrient and hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the permittee was also required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The permit materials are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street, Boise, Idaho 83706), DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 N. Skyline, Suite B, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page.

Written comments will be accepted through August 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. MDT. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Tyler Ayers

900 N. Skyline, Suite B

Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402

tyler.ayers@deq.idaho.gov