BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking nominations for the 2023 Pollution Prevention Champion award.

This recognition celebrates organizations that reduce waste, conserve energy, minimize water use or use non-toxic or less-toxic products.

“The Pollution Prevention Champions award acknowledges the hard work and dedication of companies and their employees from across the state to help protect Idaho’s environment though waste reduction,” said Ben Jarvis, pollution prevention and continuous improvement Lead at DEQ. “Every year we are thrilled to learn about innovative and impactful ideas that have been implemented at these companies and look forward to sharing these stories with Idaho’s citizens and with other companies.”

In 2022, DEQ recognized Glanbia Nutritionals in Twin Falls and Great Western Malting in Pocatello as Pollution Prevention Champions. Prior-year champions have come from across the state, and DEQ takes pride in showing that pollution prevention can be practiced anywhere.

The deadline for applying is Sept. 1, 2023. Applicants should describe their pollution prevention and/or waste minimization strategies and identify the benefits those efforts have generated. Companies selected for recognition will be announced in conjunction with Pollution Prevention Week in Idaho, which is Sept. 18-24, 2023.

Companies can apply or be nominated on DEQ’s Pollution Prevention web page. Click on “Apply to be a P2 champion” under the P2 Champion tab.