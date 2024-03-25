By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines police have arrested a suspect accused of starting a house fire after an argument with his girlfriend.

Officers arrested Pah Lo Baw, 36, Sunday in Des Moines. According to police, Baw poured gasoline on himself and his girlfriend after a dispute and said he was going to set them both on fire.

The woman was able to escape the home after the fire was started and was not significantly injured, police say.

Baw was found inside the home and taken into custody. He has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson and domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.