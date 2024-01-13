COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley were finding Iowa voters looking for alternatives to former President Donald Trump as they campaigned on the final weekend before 2024 voting begins. But voters’ reactions on Saturday showed how uncertain it is whether either candidate can dent Trump’s advantage. DeSantis has spent considerable attention and money on Iowa. Haley has made a push in Iowa but is perhaps better positioned in New Hampshire and her home state of South Carolina, where she served as governor. Some voters on Saturday said they are choosing between DeSantis and Trump. But others are choosing between Haley and DeSantis as an alternative to the former president.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, JILL COLVIN, MEG KINNARD and BILL BARROW Associated Press

