WASHINGTON (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis are squaring off in a nationally televised event that will feature two young, high-profile leaders with presidential aspirations who may have to wait for future cycles to realize them. Newsom has talked openly about eventually running for president but is backing President Joe Biden’s reelection in 2024. DeSantis entered the 2024 GOP presidential race as the perceived top challenger to Donald Trump but has so far failed to dent the former president’s commanding early lead in the party’s primary. Fox News Channel is billing Thursday night’s event as “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate.”

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

