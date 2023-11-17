ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are seeking communications between Disney and local media, as well as documents related to the company’s position on Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. It’s part of a state court fight over control of the district that governs Walt Disney World in Florida. The request for documents and communications was made Thursday by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which is controlled by DeSantis appointees. The state took over the district after Disney publicly opposed a Florida law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. The law was championed by DeSantis.

