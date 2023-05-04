TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the day he took office, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to pursue an agenda that would heal the state’s political divisions. On Friday, four years later, DeSantis is set to conclude a legislative session that establishes him as perhaps the most accomplished conservative governor in the nation’s bitter culture wars. The leading rival to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential campaigh has pushed the limits of divisive cultural battles, and in most cases, backed by Republican supermajorities in Florida’s legislature, he won. The moves position him well among fiercely partisan presidential primary voters but have sparked concerns among others in the party who fear that his dogged pursuit of conservative cultural priorities may further divide the nation.

By STEVE PEOPLES and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.