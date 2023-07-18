WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For Ron DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to be an important opportunity to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign. But yet again, the moment was overshadowed by Donald Trump. The former president was the overwhelming focus for much of the day as DeSantis spoke out at a press conference and sat for a highly anticipated interview designed to reassure anxious donors and primary voters that he’s still well-positioned to defeat Trump. The Florida governor is facing new urgency to refocus his White House bid coming out of the most tumultuous weekend of his young campaign.

By STEVE PEOPLES, MEG KINNARD and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.