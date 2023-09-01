By Donald Judd and Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that there are no plans for the Republican to meet with President Joe Biden when he travels to Florida on Saturday, contradicting comments Biden made earlier in the day indicating they would.

“We don’t have any plans for the Governor to meet with the President tomorrow,” DeSantis spokesperson Jeremy Redfern told CNN Friday. “In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts.”

Biden had told CNN earlier Friday that “yes,” he did plan to meet with the Florida governor while surveying damage from Hurricane Idalia in the state over the weekend.

CNN has asked the White House and DeSantis’ office for an explanation of the discrepancy.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

