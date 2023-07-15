ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he would consider Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as a potential running mate, should he win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He also dismissed former President Donald Trump’s recent complaints about her as “totally out of hand.” DeSantis on Saturday responded “of course,” when asked whether he would consider the second-term Republican. Trump last week criticized Reynolds, immensely popular among the state’s GOP base, for her seemingly cozy relationship with DeSantis while stating her public neutrality as the lead Republican figure in the state that hosts the lead-off presidential caucuses in less than six months.

