SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chevron says it has reported how much money it made in January from selling gasoline in California. The disclosure to state regulators comes after a new state law required oil companies to report more pricing data. The law is aimed at gathering information to determine why California gas prices are so high. The California Energy Commission said four of the state’s big five companies reported the information by a March 2 deadline. Chevron initially objected to reporting the data. Regulators warned they would be fined if they did not report. A spokesperson for Chevron said the company filed the data late Tuesday afternoon.

