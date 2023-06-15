BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – At the request of the Idaho Department of Correction, Idaho State Police detectives are investigating a serious assault at Idaho Maximum Security Institution.
Two residents attacked a 26-year-old resident at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday. The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.
Idaho Maximum Security Institution is a 535-bed correctional facility south of Boise.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.