BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – At the request of the Idaho Department of Correction, Idaho State Police detectives are investigating a serious assault at Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Two residents attacked a 26-year-old resident at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday. The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

Idaho Maximum Security Institution is a 535-bed correctional facility south of Boise.