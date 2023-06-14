HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area community has banned LGBTQ+ flags from publicly owned flagpoles. The unanimous vote by the Hamtramck City Council came during a tense meeting that raised questions about discrimination, religion and the city’s reputation for welcoming newcomers. The council voted to display only certain flags, including the American flag and one that represents the native countries of immigrant residents. More than 40% of Hamtramck’s residents were born in other countries, especially Yemen and Bangladesh. Some members of the all-Muslim council said the pride flag clashes with the beliefs of some members of their faith. Residents and businesses are free to fly pride flags.

