By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh. He says federal law bars him from stepping into a dispute between a Brazilian collector and a Detroit museum. Judge George Caram Steeh says the painting, titled “The Novel Reader,” is protected from seizure, and the Detroit Institute of Arts can’t be ordered to give it up. The painting has been part of a monthslong van Gogh exhibition that ends Sunday. Dozens of paintings by the Dutch master are on loan to the museum. Brazilian collector Gustavo Soter filed a lawsuit, declaring that he bought the art in 2017 but hadn’t been able to locate it after giving it to a third party. The museum will only say that the painting came from Brazil.