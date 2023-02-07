By WXYZ Staff

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit high school student who was fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game last week has died, family told 7 Action News Monday night.

Cartier Woods, 18, went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game on Jan. 31. The teen was hospitalized and put on life support, family said.

On Monday, family told us he has died.

His aunt and legal guardian Dwanda Woods previously told 7 Action News that Cartier has been playing sports since he was 10 and had dreams of continuing to play in to college next year.

“No one can stop him. He just loves playing football, basketball. That’s his number one goal of what he wanted to do his whole life,” Dwanda Woods said.

Dwanda Woods says her nephew had no known heart conditions. She says paramedics delivered CPR for 40 to 60 minutes after he collapsed.

The school district says they had an AED on hand, which is standard across all school buildings in the district.

Cartier Woods’ family created a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses.

