By Alysia Burgio

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Metro Detroit woman is demanding justice after a ride to the hospital in an ambulance turned tragic.

“All I remember is we hit something extremely hard at a high of rate speed,” said Brandy Holmes.

It was at the intersection of Oakwood Boulevard and Southfield Road on Monday, July 24, around 4 p.m., when fear took over Holmes.

That’s when the ambulance she was riding in crashed into a parked car at a stop light after the driver of the rig was reportedly driving erratically with no lights or sirens.

“The rig lifted off the ground, it began to rock violently, and because I was strapped into the restraints, my body lifted forward, which put pressure on my stomach,” Holmes said.

Holmes was seven weeks pregnant and was en route to the hospital after she experienced stomach pains. The following day after the incident, she suffered a miscarriage.

“Just when we started getting excited about having a baby, we lost it. I want someone held accountable for this,” she said.

According to the police report, the driver of the rig fell asleep, causing the collision. Holmes has now filed a lawsuit against that driver and Hart EMS Medical Services whom the driver was employed.

“We have questions. It’s not enough to say that you fell asleep behind the wheel after driving so erratically. Were there other things that contributed to this car accident? We don’t know,” said James King, Holmes’ attorney at The Cochran Firm Detroit.

King says after the crash, it took 30 minutes for Holmes to arrive at the hospital for treatment. And since the incident, no one has reached out.

“It’s inexcusable and something that could have been prevented. We’re asking for answers. We’re demanding answers. We’re demanding that someone answer these questions, and someone be held accountable for what happened to this woman, this man and their unborn child,” King said.

Holmes is a 911 dispatcher in Detroit and is demanding justice for a public service system that she says failed her tremendously.

“This is not ok. This is not ok, and something needs to be done,” she said.

King says only a few parties are named in the lawsuit as of now. The law firm does plan on adding more as they gather further evidence.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Hart EMS for a response to the lawsuit. We have not heard back.

