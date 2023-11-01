PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Zac Gallen has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Texas Rangers in a scoreless World Series Game 5. With the Diamondbacks trying to overcome a 3-1 Fall Classic deficit, Gallen retired his first 14 batters before walking Nathaniel Lowe on a low 3-1 fastball. He then struck out Jonah Heim. He struck out five and threw 48 of 72 pitches for strikes, mixing 39 fastballs, 20 knuckle-curves, eight changeups, three sliders and two cutters.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.