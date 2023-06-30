REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Yellowstone Bear World is well know for its main attraction, but now there’s a pre-historic bonus.

‘Jurassic Creek’ is the newest attraction at the park. The idea has been in the works for a while.

“So we have been talking about it for years, and it kind of just all came to a head this last fall. We started planning and prepping and getting ready about October,” said Grace Latham, of Yellowstone Bear World.

Latham said just the right dinosaurs were found at an industry trade show by one of Yellowstone Bear World’s owners.

Besides the dinosaurs, a variety of other activities, including digging for fossils, dinosaur rides and an erupting volcano, add to the adventure.

With all of the sights and sounds, however, some things still remain the same – Latham says the most popular dinosaur is the T-Rex.

“With all the little kids…they love it.”

Jurassic Creek is included with the price of admission to Yellowstone Bear World.